Have Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman & CEO, Mark LeDoux, recently sold US$114k worth of stock at US$10.35 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Natural Alternatives International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mark LeDoux was the biggest sale of Natural Alternatives International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$10.21. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Natural Alternatives International insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 22% of Natural Alternatives International shares, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Natural Alternatives International Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Natural Alternatives International. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Natural Alternatives International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

