Have National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Hays, the Founder recently netted about US$2.5m selling shares at an average price of US$50.06. However, that sale only accounted for 0.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

National Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Thomas Richardson for US$242m worth of shares, at about US$51.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$49.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Richardson.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of National Research shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NRC Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Does National Research Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. National Research insiders own about US$563m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Research Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for National Research that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

