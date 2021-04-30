Have National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Robert Dean, recently sold US$198k worth of stock at US$40.40 per share. That sale was 14% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

National Bank Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Commercial & Specialty Banking and Director of NBH Bank, Christopher Randall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$291k worth of shares at a price of US$32.66 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$40.11, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 65% of Christopher Randall's stake.

Insiders in National Bank Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NBHC Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

I will like National Bank Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does National Bank Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.8% of National Bank Holdings shares, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Bank Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold National Bank Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since National Bank Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for National Bank Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.