Have NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of NACCO Industries, Inc., David Taplin, recently netted US$98k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$22.03. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 25%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NACCO Industries

In fact, the recent sale by David Taplin was the biggest sale of NACCO Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$21.38. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NC Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Does NACCO Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of NACCO Industries shares, worth about US$39m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NACCO Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought NACCO Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NACCO Industries. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in NACCO Industries.

