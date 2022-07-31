Have Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Independent Director, John Hansen, recently sold US$64k worth of stock for US$64.27 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.4%.

Mueller Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Gary Gladstein bought US$544k worth of shares at a price of US$47.71 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$67.33), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MLI Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mueller Industries insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 2.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mueller Industries Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Mueller Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Mueller Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

