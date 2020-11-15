Have M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) should probably be aware that a company insider, Robert Bojdak, recently divested US$200k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$124 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

M&T Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gino Martocci, sold US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$171 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$119). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in M&T Bank didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTB Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

I will like M&T Bank better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does M&T Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that M&T Bank insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About M&T Bank Insiders?

Insiders sold M&T Bank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing M&T Bank. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for M&T Bank you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

