Have MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Human Resources Officer, Scott Crum, recently sold a substantial US$2.5m worth of stock at a price of US$501 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

MSCI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Scott Crum is the biggest insider sale of MSCI shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$501. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

MSCI insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MSCI Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership Of MSCI

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that MSCI insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$1.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MSCI Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that MSCI is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MSCI you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

