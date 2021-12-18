Have MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, John Ryan, recently sold a substantial US$4.0m worth of stock at a price of US$146 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

MSA Safety Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Ryan is the biggest insider sale of MSA Safety shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$143. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year MSA Safety insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MSA Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

I will like MSA Safety better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MSA Safety insiders own about US$365m worth of shares (which is 6.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MSA Safety Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MSA Safety has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

