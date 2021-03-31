Have Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Director, Alan Howard, recently sold US$116k worth of stock at US$27.84 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Movado Group

Notably, that recent sale by Alan Howard is the biggest insider sale of Movado Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$28.04. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.5% of Alan Howard's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MOV Insider Trading Volume March 31st 2021

Does Movado Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Movado Group insiders own about US$98m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Movado Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Movado Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Movado Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

