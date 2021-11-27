Have Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Jason Dubinsky, recently sold a substantial US$959k worth of stock at a price of US$319 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morningstar

Notably, that recent sale by Jason Dubinsky is the biggest insider sale of Morningstar shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$311. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MORN Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Does Morningstar Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Morningstar insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$5.7b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Morningstar Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Morningstar shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Morningstar is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Morningstar is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

