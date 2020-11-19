Have Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) should probably be aware that a company insider, Caroline Sullivan, recently divested US$120k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$278 each. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Moody's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Raymond McDaniel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$283 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$273. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Moody's insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MCO Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does Moody's Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Moody's insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$207m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Moody's Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Moody's makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Moody's.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

