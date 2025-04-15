Have a Money-Making Business Idea? The 3 Best (and 3 Worst) States for Success

Being your own boss, following your dreams, having a flexible schedule and being financially independent are just a few of the many reasons to start your own business.

Find Out: 10 Pitfalls New Entrepreneurs Should Avoid When Starting a Business in 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

If you’re thinking of becoming an entrepreneur, choosing the state to register your company in is an important decision. Where you start your business can have a big impact on your chances for success.

The Best States for Starting a Business

If you’re looking for a great place to register your new company, you’ll want to take a look at these three states.

Wyoming

At first glance, Wyoming might not seem like a great place to start a business, but it offers several important perks for those launching an LLC. Many online businesses can take advantage of the benefits because you don’t need to live in Wyoming to register an LLC there.

One major benefit is that Wyoming allows LLCs registered in the state to remain private and doesn’t require business owners to list their names in public records. This anonymity protects you from unwanted attention, creditors and personal attacks from online communities.

Learn More: 7 Rules To Start a Successful Business, According to Ramit Sethi

South Dakota

Saving money on taxes means more revenue for your business, and South Dakota is a great place for this. It uses pass-through taxation, which means companies don’t file tax returns because the revenue passes down to the owners, investors and shareholders of a company. Because only individuals pay their company’s taxes, they aren’t taxed twice. Traditional corporations that don’t use pass-through taxation would need to pay taxes on their profits, and then individuals must pay taxes on their earnings as well.

Utah

Starting a business usually requires a lot of funding, and there isn’t a better place to get it than Utah. The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) recently provided Utah’s small business community with $23 million in U.S. Treasury funding. Adding to Utah’s reputation as an excellent place to start a business is the fact that banks distributed $846.1 million in loans to Utah businesses with $1 million or less in 2022.

The Worst States for Starting a Business

Many factors can make a state a bad place for a startup, and these three states show what those are.

California

When it comes to the worst states for starting a business, you can’t overlook California. Between 2019 and mid-2024, over 200 businesses relocated from California to other states. This is more than double the number for New York, which has the second-most relocations. The number of regulations California has continued to impose is a big reason for this. The California Code of Regulations has over 400,000 restrictions as of 2023.

Illinois

Illinois is an expensive state to start a business in because of its high corporate tax rate. It is one of four states that levies a corporate income tax rate of 9% or above, coming in at 9.5%. With a tax rate this high, businesses end up with reduced profit margins and are less attractive to investors. The lack of capital can limit companies in hiring new employees or raising salaries.

Washington

Out of all of the states, Washington has the lowest rate of business survival, with 75.12% of businesses surviving one year and only 42.75% lasting more than five years. One reason for this may stem from how expensive it is to pay employees. The statewide minimum wage in Washington is $16.28 per hour, which is the highest in the nation.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Have a Money-Making Business Idea? The 3 Best (and 3 Worst) States for Success

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.