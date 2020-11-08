Have Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) should probably be aware that the VP of Business Strategy, Rodney Patton, recently divested US$115k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$115 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mohawk Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Filiep Balcaen for US$4.9m worth of shares, at about US$93.61 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$121. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MHK Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Does Mohawk Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Mohawk Industries insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$1.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mohawk Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Mohawk Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mohawk Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mohawk Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

