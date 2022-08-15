Have Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Unilin - Flooring Rest of World, Bernard Thiers, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$126 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mohawk Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President William Wellborn for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$136 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$127. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Wellborn.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MHK Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Mohawk Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mohawk Industries insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$1.5b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mohawk Industries Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mohawk Industries and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

