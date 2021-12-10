Have Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Scientific Officer, James Christensen, recently sold US$157k worth of stock at US$131 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mirati Therapeutics

The Founder, Charles Baum, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$949k worth of shares at a price of US$216 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$136. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Mirati Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below.

NasdaqGS:MRTX Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Does Mirati Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mirati Therapeutics insiders own about US$58m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mirati Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider sold Mirati Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Mirati Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

