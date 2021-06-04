Have Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, A. O'Connor, recently divested US$339k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$85.77 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

Middlesex Water Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by A. O'Connor was the biggest sale of Middlesex Water shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$85.99). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of A. O'Connor's holding.

Middlesex Water insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MSEX Insider Trading Volume June 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Middlesex Water

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Middlesex Water insiders own about US$72m worth of shares. That equates to 4.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Middlesex Water Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Middlesex Water shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Middlesex Water is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Middlesex Water you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

