Have Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Bradford Smith, the President & Chief Legal Officer recently netted about US$45m selling shares at an average price of US$223. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Microsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Bradford Smith is the biggest insider sale of Microsoft shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$224. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 24% of Bradford Smith's stake.

Microsoft insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MSFT Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Does Microsoft Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Microsoft insiders own 1.4% of the company, currently worth about US$24b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Microsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Microsoft shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Microsoft makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Microsoft.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

