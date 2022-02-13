Have Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Bradford Smith, recently sold a substantial US$8.5m worth of stock at a price of US$305 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.8%.

Microsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Satya Nadella, for US$285m worth of shares, at about US$349 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$295). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Microsoft than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$332. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$295. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MSFT Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership of Microsoft

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Microsoft insiders own 0.04% of the company, currently worth about US$964m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microsoft Insiders?

The stark truth for Microsoft is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Microsoft is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Microsoft.

