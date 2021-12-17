Have Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Harvey Gutman, recently divested US$192k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$93.90 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Mark DeFazio, sold US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$52.05 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$98.52). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 59% of Mark DeFazio's stake. Notably Mark DeFazio was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$423k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.93k shares worth US$423k. But insiders sold 105.57k shares worth US$5.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Metropolitan Bank Holding shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MCB Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Metropolitan Bank Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Metropolitan Bank Holding insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Metropolitan Bank Holding Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Metropolitan Bank Holding, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Metropolitan Bank Holding and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

