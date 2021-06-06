Have Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller, Michelle McCarthy, recently sold US$52k worth of stock for US$65.32 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercury Systems

The President, Mark Aslett, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$78.64 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$66.29. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Mercury Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MRCY Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Mercury Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mercury Systems insiders own about US$67m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Mercury Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Mercury Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mercury Systems and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course Mercury Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.