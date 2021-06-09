Have MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Thomas Everist, recently sold a substantial US$2.4m worth of stock at a price of US$33.97 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MDU Resources Group

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Everist was the biggest sale of MDU Resources Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.57. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.00k shares worth US$70k. On the other hand they divested 70.68k shares, for US$2.4m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MDU Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of MDU Resources Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MDU Resources Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$77m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MDU Resources Group Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, MDU Resources Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MDU Resources Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MDU Resources Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

