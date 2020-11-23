Have MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Donald Schrock, recently sold US$292k worth of stock at US$27.26 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

MaxLinear Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Donald Schrock is the biggest insider sale of MaxLinear shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.22). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 20% of Donald Schrock's stake.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MXL Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of MaxLinear

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MaxLinear insiders own 9.0% of the company, currently worth about US$194m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MaxLinear Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought MaxLinear stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MaxLinear. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MaxLinear.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

