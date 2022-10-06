Have Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Bruce Caswell, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$57.87 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maximus

Notably, that recent sale by Bruce Caswell is the biggest insider sale of Maximus shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$59.01. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Bruce Caswell's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 43.64k shares for US$2.6m. But they sold 59.16k shares for US$3.8m. In total, Maximus insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:MMS Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Maximus

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Maximus insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Maximus Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Maximus and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

