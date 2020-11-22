Have Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, Jon Imperato, recently divested US$135k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$80.53 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maxim Integrated Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Robert Grady, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$67.53 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$80.47. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 64% of Robert Grady's holding.

Insiders in Maxim Integrated Products didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MXIM Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

I will like Maxim Integrated Products better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Maxim Integrated Products insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$146m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Maxim Integrated Products Insiders?

Insiders sold Maxim Integrated Products shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Maxim Integrated Products has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

