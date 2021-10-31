Have Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Kiani, the Founder recently netted about US$14m selling shares at an average price of US$291. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.2%.

Masimo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Kiani was the biggest sale of Masimo shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$284. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MASI Insider Trading Volume October 31st 2021

I will like Masimo better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Masimo Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Masimo insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Masimo Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Masimo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Masimo makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Masimo. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Masimo you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.