Have MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Antonio DeLise, the Chief Financial Officer recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$546. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MarketAxess Holdings

The Global Head of Sales, Kevin McPherson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$578 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$556. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year MarketAxess Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MKTX Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of MarketAxess Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MarketAxess Holdings insiders own about US$580m worth of shares (which is 2.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MarketAxess Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold MarketAxess Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that MarketAxess Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MarketAxess Holdings. While conducting our analysis, we found that MarketAxess Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.