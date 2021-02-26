Have Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Hessam Nadji, the President recently netted about US$893k selling shares at an average price of US$39.67. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap

Notably, that recent sale by Hessam Nadji is the biggest insider sale of Marcus & Millichap shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$37.47. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Marcus & Millichap insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MMI Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Does Marcus & Millichap Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Marcus & Millichap insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$571m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Marcus & Millichap Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Marcus & Millichap shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Marcus & Millichap and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

