Have Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder & Independent Director, Deepak Raghavan, recently sold a substantial US$913k worth of stock at a price of US$129 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Manhattan Associates

The President, Eddie Capel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$139. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 34% of Eddie Capel's stake.

In the last year Manhattan Associates insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares, worth about US$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Manhattan Associates Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Manhattan Associates shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Manhattan Associates is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Manhattan Associates you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

