Have Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., Kathryn Henry, recently netted US$66k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$352. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lululemon Athletica

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Kathryn Henry was not their only sale of Lululemon Athletica shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$432 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$339. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Kathryn Henry divested 439.00 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$398. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:LULU Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lululemon Athletica insiders own 4.1% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Lululemon Athletica stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Lululemon Athletica is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lululemon Athletica. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Lululemon Athletica.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

