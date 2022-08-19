Have LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Todd Boehly recently sold a substantial US$91m worth of stock at a price of US$12.32 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LSB Industries

Notably, that recent sale by Todd Boehly is the biggest insider sale of LSB Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$13.93, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of Todd Boehly's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:LXU Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does LSB Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LSB Industries insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LSB Industries Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought LSB Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for LSB Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

