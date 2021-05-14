Have LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., Matthew Enyedi, recently netted US$65k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$149. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 31%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LPL Financial Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the MD & Divisional President of Business Development, Richard Steinmeier, sold US$466k worth of shares at a price of US$86.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$145. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Richard Steinmeier's holding.

In total, LPL Financial Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LPLA Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LPL Financial Holdings insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LPL Financial Holdings Insiders?

The stark truth for LPL Financial Holdings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that LPL Financial Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.