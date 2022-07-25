Have Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider David Collins recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$82.00 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 27%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lennar

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Mark Sustana, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$71.69 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$83.08. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Mark Sustana's holding.

Lennar insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LEN Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Lennar

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lennar insiders own about US$2.2b worth of shares (which is 9.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Lennar Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Lennar is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Lennar (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

