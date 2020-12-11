Have LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider John Roush recently sold a substantial US$728k worth of stock at a price of US$36.42 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 73%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

LeMaitre Vascular Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Roush is the biggest insider sale of LeMaitre Vascular shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$35.76. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in LeMaitre Vascular than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LMAT Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Does LeMaitre Vascular Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LeMaitre Vascular insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$107m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LeMaitre Vascular Insiders?

Insiders sold LeMaitre Vascular shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LeMaitre Vascular you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

