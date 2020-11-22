Have LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) should probably be aware that a company insider, Peter Boland, recently divested US$229k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$38.16 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LeMaitre Vascular

The CFO, Treasurer, Joseph Pellegrino, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$36.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$37.75). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 73% of Joseph Pellegrino's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of LeMaitre Vascular shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LMAT Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

I will like LeMaitre Vascular better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of LeMaitre Vascular

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that LeMaitre Vascular insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$114m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LeMaitre Vascular Tell Us?

Insiders sold LeMaitre Vascular shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LeMaitre Vascular. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for LeMaitre Vascular that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.