Have Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Laureate Education, Inc., Michael Durham, recently netted US$51k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$11.08. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 12%. This does not instill confidence.

Laureate Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Durham is the biggest insider sale of Laureate Education shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$11.08. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LAUR Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Laureate Education shares, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Laureate Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Laureate Education shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Laureate Education you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

