Have Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the President of Lantronix, Inc., Paul Pickle, recently netted US$99k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$6.36. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.3%.

Lantronix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by President Paul Pickle was not the only time they traded Lantronix shares this year. Earlier in the year, they spent US$102k to buy shares at US$6.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Paul Pickle was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Paul Pickle was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lantronix shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:LTRX Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Does Lantronix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Lantronix insiders own about US$6.7m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lantronix Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lantronix that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

