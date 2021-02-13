Have Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP of Human Resources & Chief Administration Officer, Raymond Cabrera, recently sold US$141k worth of stock at US$20.73 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

Knowles Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Donald MacLeod made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$151k worth of shares at a price of US$15.09 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.95. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.00k shares for US$344k. On the other hand they divested 6.79k shares, for US$141k. In total, Knowles insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KN Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Knowles is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Knowles

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Knowles shares, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Knowles Insiders?

An insider sold Knowles shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Knowles and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Knowles may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.