Have Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Knight, James Updike, recently sold US$110k worth of stock at US$48.85 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jerry Moyes, sold US$44m worth of shares at a price of US$41.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$49.37. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Jerry Moyes's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KNX Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$564m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

