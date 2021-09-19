Have Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Dunkel, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$60.02. However, that sale only accounted for 3.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kforce

Notably, that recent sale by David Dunkel is the biggest insider sale of Kforce shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$60.99, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 3.3% of David Dunkel's stake.

Kforce insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KFRC Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Does Kforce Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kforce insiders own 9.7% of the company, currently worth about US$121m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kforce Insiders?

An insider sold Kforce shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Kforce makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Kforce has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

