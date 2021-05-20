Have Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Kelly, the Executive VP recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$60.72. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Kforce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, David Dunkel, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$54.10 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$59.64, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 2.7% of David Dunkel's stake.

Kforce insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KFRC Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Does Kforce Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kforce insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about US$121m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kforce Insiders?

Insiders sold Kforce shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Kforce is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Kforce.

