Have Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Neil Dougherty, the Senior VP & CFO recently netted about US$3.9m selling shares at an average price of US$201. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Keysight Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Neil Dougherty was the biggest sale of Keysight Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$201. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Keysight Technologies than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KEYS Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Keysight Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Keysight Technologies insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$216m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Keysight Technologies Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Keysight Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Keysight Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Keysight Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Keysight Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

