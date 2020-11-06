Have Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Lending Officer of Kearny Financial Corp., Patrick Joyce, recently netted US$54k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$8.97. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.2%.

Kearny Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director John McGovern made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$128k worth of shares at a price of US$8.02 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 46.30k shares for US$416k. But they sold 33.32k shares for US$435k. In total, Kearny Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$13.05. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$8.60. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KRNY Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

I will like Kearny Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Kearny Financial insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kearny Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Kearny Financial insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Kearny Financial and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.