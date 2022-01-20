Have Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) should probably be aware that the Executive Chairman, Jack Hockema, recently divested US$105k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$105 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kaiser Aluminum

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Chairman Jack Hockema was not the only time they sold Kaiser Aluminum shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$122 per share in a -US$1.4m sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$100. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Kaiser Aluminum insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KALU Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kaiser Aluminum Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Kaiser Aluminum stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Kaiser Aluminum has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

