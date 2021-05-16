Have Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Stensrud, the Independent Director recently netted about US$523k selling shares at an average price of US$26.13. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Juniper Networks

In fact, the recent sale by William Stensrud was the biggest sale of Juniper Networks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$26.58, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13% of William Stensrud's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Juniper Networks shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JNPR Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Juniper Networks

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Juniper Networks insiders own about US$107m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Juniper Networks Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Juniper Networks, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Juniper Networks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Juniper Networks and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Juniper Networks may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.