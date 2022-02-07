Have Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, William Stensrud, recently divested US$354k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$35.39 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Juniper Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director William Stensrud was not the only time they sold Juniper Networks shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$626k worth of shares at a price of US$31.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$35.13. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 16% of William Stensrud's stake.

In total, Juniper Networks insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JNPR Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Does Juniper Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Juniper Networks insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Juniper Networks Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Juniper Networks that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

