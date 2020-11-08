Have Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Tomas Brannemo, a company insider, recently netted about US$617k selling shares at an average price of US$41.97. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Johnson Controls International

The Vice Chairman, Brian Stief, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$38.54 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$43.74, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 63% of Brian Stief's holding.

Insiders in Johnson Controls International didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JCI Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Johnson Controls International insiders own about US$78m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johnson Controls International Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Johnson Controls International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

