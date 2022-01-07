Have Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kian Lee, a company insider, recently netted about US$9.7m selling shares at an average price of US$4.70. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 74% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jerash Holdings (US)

Notably, that recent sale by Kian Lee is the biggest insider sale of Jerash Holdings (US) shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$6.42. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 74% of Kian Lee's holding.

Insiders in Jerash Holdings (US) didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:JRSH Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Does Jerash Holdings (US) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jerash Holdings (US) insiders own about US$50m worth of shares (which is 63% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Jerash Holdings (US) Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Jerash Holdings (US) is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

