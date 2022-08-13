Have Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & COO, Jason Rickard, recently divested US$342k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.63 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jason Rickard is the biggest insider sale of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$11.75). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 7.2% of Jason Rickard's stake.

In the last year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IRWD Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and we suggest you have a look.

