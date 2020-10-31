Have Investors Expected Too Much From CBD Stocks?

It wasn't all that long ago that many investors expected CBD stocks to soar after the U.S. legalized hemp. The reality is that shares of top CBD stocks such as Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) have tanked. Corinne Cardina, The Motley Fool's Bureau Chief of Healthcare and Cannabis, recently spoke with former Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton about the CBD market. In this Fool Live video, she and longtime Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights follow up on Linton's comments and address the issue of whether or not investors simply expected too much from CBD stocks.
Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For
A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.
And make no mistake – it is coming.
Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.
And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.
Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.
Simply click here to get the full story now.
Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.