Have Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INUV) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INUV) shareholders haven't noticed that the General Counsel, John Pisaris, recently sold US$143k worth of stock at US$1.43 per share. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inuvo

The Lead Independent Director Charles Morgan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$0.17 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.41. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.93m shares for US$688k. But insiders sold 191.37k shares worth US$273k. Overall, Inuvo insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AMEX:INUV Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of Inuvo shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Inuvo Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Inuvo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Inuvo (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

